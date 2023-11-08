Prime Editing And CRISPR Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption And Revenue Report 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global prime editing and CRISPR market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A CRISPR-mediated genome editing process causes a Cas9-induced double-strand break that undergoes repair using non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or homology-directed repair (HDR). HDR is less effective, and it has high rates of indel mutations that make it almost impossible to utilize the alterations for repair. CRISPR/Cas-mediated single-base-pair editing systems have recently overcome these limitations. DNA base editors (BE) are of two categories: cytosine base editors (CBEs) and adenine base editors (ABEs). Those Bes install each of the four transition mutations. The prime editors (PEs) are the latest addition to the CRISPR genome-engineering toolkit. In addition to transition and transversion mutations, these techniques allow for donor-free precise DNA editing of small insertion and deletion mutations. DNA base-editing tools and prime-editing tools both allow accurate nucleotide substitutions without requiring a donor template.

Factors Affecting

A number of factors are driving the prime editing and CRISPR markets to grow, including an increase in demand for targeted gene modification technology, increased funding for genomics projects from public and private institutions, and increased investments by healthcare providers in research and development.

Due to the side effects associated with prime editing and CRISPR, such as legal and ethical issues and lack of safety in gene editing, the market is likely to decline during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

There is an expectation that COVID-19 outbreaks will further boost the global digital health market. A global pandemic of COVID-19 is putting a strain on the health care system and increasing the need for advances in healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services.

Regional Overview

North America dominated the market for prime editing and CRISPR in 2020 and seems set to continue its dominance in the future, owing to the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, the presence of key companies, and advancements in R&D in genetic engineering.

Leading Companies

The leading players profiled in the global prime editing and CRISPR market are:



Beam Therapeutics (U.S.)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Europe)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

GenScript Biotech (U.S.)

Horizon Discovery (U.K.)

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (U.S.)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Inscripta, Inc. (U.S.)

Precision Bioscience (U.S.)

Sangamo Therapeutics (U.S.)

Lonza Group (Europe)

Addgene (U.S.)

Editas Medicine (U.S.)

eGENESIS, Inc. (U.S.)

Synthego Corporation (U.S.) Other Prominent Players

