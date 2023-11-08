Solar Water Heater Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global solar water heater market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Solar water heaters work by capturing the energy of the sun to heat water. Solar collectors collect heat, and circulating pumps move the heat to the water tank. Solar energy is free, reducing energy consumption compared with natural resources such as natural gas and fossil fuels. However, in the event of insufficient illumination, a backup heating system will be necessary. Solar water heaters cost between $3,000 and $7,000 for an integrated system. The technology is popular in homes, businesses, and industrial facilities.

Factors Affecting



Growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective energy solutions to heat water is likely to drive market growth.

Increasing concerns over global warming are likely to drive up demand for solar water heaters. A variety of government rebate and incentive programs encourage the use of solar water heaters around the world.

Over the forecast timeframe, solar water heater market growth is forecast to be supported by substantial investments from industry players.

The efficiency of solar water heating depends on the size of the roof and the direct exposure to sunlight since it cannot function in cloudy or foggy conditions. Therefore, it hinders market growth. There will be lucrative opportunities in the market when backup energy systems maintain performance despite cloudy days.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19



There are no immediate impacts of the COVID-19 on the global solar water heater market, unlike conventional electric and gas water heaters.

However, the lack of workers and social distancing led to a delay in new installations.

The sharp decline in consumer expenditures also greatly affected the demand for new installations. The lockdown had a substantial impact on the market for solar products, as there was a significant reduction in consumer expenditure.

Furthermore, moving restrictions have affected the upstream and downstream channels, which has led to an increase in inventories. High reliance on Chinese exports for solar modules and cells also affected the market negatively. In India, solar modules and cells primarily originate from China. During the last few months, China's manufacturing firms have been idle, adversely impacting Indian production.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share of revenues and the fastest growth rate. In Asia-Pacific, the solar water heater market is fueled by government efforts to encourage the adoption of renewable energy technologies such as solar water heaters. Solar-based water heaters offer renewable water heating and eco-friendly properties, which drive the Asia-Pacific market. In addition, a growing awareness about the benefits of green energy is forecast to support the market's growth.

Key Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global solar water heater market are:



Himin Solar Energy Group (Asia Pacific)

Photon Energy Systems (Asia Pacific)

V-Guard Industries Ltd (Asia Pacific)

Azuma Solar Co. Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

Ariston Thermo SpA (Europe)

Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

Solar Energy Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

Chiryu Heater (Asia Pacific)

Jiangsu Sunpower Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

Alternate Energy Technologies (U.S.) Other Prominent Players

