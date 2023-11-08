Ventilators Market Classification, Opportunities, Types And Applications, Status And Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global ventilators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing chronic and infectious disease incidences, a growing number in the aging populations, a spike in the number of preterm births, increasing number of ICU beds, evolving technologies of neonatal care, and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the key factors that will possibly supplement the growth of the global ventilators market.

Ventilators are in high demand in the market around the globe. This is due to increasing COVID-19 cases that cause an acute respiratory infection with pneumonia, and these devices are the most common supportive care for critically ill patients. They help or substitute breathing by injecting oxygen into the bloodstream for vital organs. As a result, the market is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. Hybrid respiratory solutions, helmet-based ventilators, wireless networking, 3D printing, and high-performance turbine-based ventilators are some technological advancements that can help the market expand.

The emergence of COVID-19 will be the most important factor that will drive the market during the forecast period. Globally, more than 130 million people are affected by COVID-19 by April 2021. COVID-19 mainly affects the respiratory organs in the affected people. In most cases, there is a low oxygen saturation level that requires immediate hospitalization, and a ventilator is an integral part of treating severe COVID-19 cases.

The increasing cases of COVID-19, respiratory diseases, and emerging technologies have resulted in the introduction of new ventilator products in the market. Fitbit Flow is a low-cost automated resuscitator launched by Fitbit, and the instrument received FDA approval to treat COVID-19 patients in June 2020. In April 2020, Philips increased the production of Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with plans to produce nearly 15,000 units every week to meet the increasing global need due to the pandemic.

In November 2020, Philips launched BiPAP A40 EFL ventilators to extend its homecare solutions COPD by adjusting pressure continuously and optimally based on the need of the patient. Even research institutes are increasingly focusing on developing innovative low-cost ventilator models.

A research team from IISc, India, has successfully developed a prototype of an ICU-grade ventilator within 50 days. The ventilator uses proprietary techniques and algorithms that will correct the ratio of air and oxygen supports in both non-invasive and invasive ventilation in the market.

Governments across the globe are significantly investing to increase the number of ventilators in healthcare facilities in this market. Last year, in April 2020, General Motors entered into a deal with the government to produce 30,000 ventilators for $489.4 million to meet the need of hospitals during coronavirus pandemic. General Electric and Ford Motor also entered into a $336 million federal contract to produce 50,000 ventilators for the US government.

Growth Drivers

The increasing incidence of chronic and respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, development of new ventilator technologies, along the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Globally, more than 720 million people are over 65 years of age, and most chronic diseases affect this population in the market. Ventilator is used in the treatment of many chronic diseases which need emergency treatment.

The geriatric population is expected to double by 2050. Chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD are increasing worldwide, and according to research conducted by UK researchers, nearly 550 million people are suffering from COPD globally. It is the third most common cause of death in the year 2019.

Report Segmentation

By Product

Instruments/ Ventilator Machines

ICU Ventilators

AICU Ventilators

NICU Ventilators

Emergency and Transport Ventilators

Others

Accessories

Ventilator Masks

Filters

Others

By Interface

Non-Invasive Ventilators

Invasive Ventilators

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

There is an increased focus on developing innovative cost-effective ventilators across the globe to meet the urgent need of healthcare owing to the pandemic situation. Many companies, including some of the US-based automotive giants, have switched to the production of mechanical ventilators, which is expected to significantly increase the competition in the global ventilators market.

Some of the Major Players operating in the market include Air Liquide S.A., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronic Co., Ltd., Ventec Life Systems, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge Groups (Maquet GmbH & Co. KG), Resmed Inc., and General Electric Company (GE Healthcare).

