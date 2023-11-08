Podiatry Services Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Regions, Types And Applications 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global podiatry services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global surge in preference for podiatry services due to growing incidences of foot injuries, diabetes, obesity, and the robust growth of the geriatric population worldwide with ailments that require quick treatments, stimulate the demand for the market. Moreover, the growing demand for preventive health care coupled with the increasing incidence of ankle pain due to sports injuries escalates the demand for the podiatry services market over the study period.

However, the spread of the COVID-19 has severely squeezed the global market. The healthcare sector, including hospitals & out-patient departments, podiatry services by office/clinics, and others, are closed or turned into COVID healthcare facilities for handling COVID-19 cases, which significantly impact the market's growth.

While home care and telemedicine services are projected to drive the market demand in the coming years. Tele-consultation has helped podiatrists to approach their patients with immediate online treatment and will guide them with better homecare remedies as well as exercises as per the patient's condition.

Growth Drivers

Technology is one of the key driving forces behind improvements in every industry, thereby reinforcing growth in podiatry services. For instance, 3D scanning and printing enable podiatrists to scan patients' feet and designs custom orthotics, all in one visit. As of May 2021, Go 4-D, a Canada-based company, announced that the company is focused on approaching data-driven and patient-centric research that will help design 3D-printed custom-made orthotics. The availability of high-quality and reasonably priced 3D scanners and printer technology allows faster treatment and thereby increases awareness towards fast podiatry services.

Moreover, another technological advancement includes Video Gait Analysis (VGA), Swift Microwave Therapy for the treatment of foot Warts, and many more augment the growth of the market. Various podiatric clinics have implemented video gait analysis, which allows Podiatrists to record and track visual data of patients, individuals, and athletes regarding abnormalities with how he/she walk, jog, or run.

In October, German shoe brand Adidas revealed the manufacturing of 'STRUNG', 3D printed running shoe which will drive the performance of data of any athlete. The company will introduce this new range of STRUNG in early 2022 for different sports and different runner profiles in the future. Thus, the implementation of a helpful tool that allows the podiatrist to collect the data and correct those issues boosts the market demand for these services.

Report Segmentation

By Type

General Podiatry

Podiatry Surgery

Sports Podiatry

Podopediatrics

By Facility

Hospitals & Outpatient departments

Podiatry Office / Clinics

Homecare & Telemedicine

Segmentation based on Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Poland



Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of South America

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the podiatry services market include Schoen Clinic, Fortis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, The London Podiatry Center, The Royal Free Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Beijing Puhua International Hospital are operating in the market.

