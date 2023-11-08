Worldwide Cloud Robotics Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Cloud robotics represents an emerging frontier in the world of robotics, offering a host of potential benefits by integrating cloud computing, cloud storage, and internet technologies. This innovative approach enables robots to collaborate, share resources, and exchange data with each other, as well as with smart objects and humans. The convergence of robotics and cloud technology has ushered in a new era in robotics, promising exciting developments in the years ahead. Academics, governments, and industries across the globe have taken a keen interest in cloud robotics, with growing attention from end-users as well.

Cloud robotics is a field of robotics that combines the capabilities of cloud computing and the capabilities of robots. In cloud robotics, robots are connected to cloud-based resources, such as data storage, computation power, and machine learning algorithms, which can significantly enhance their functionality. By offloading tasks to the cloud, robots can access vast amounts of data, process information more efficiently, and benefit from collective learning and remote control. This enables them to perform complex tasks, navigate dynamic environments, and continuously improve their capabilities. Cloud robotics has applications in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agriculture, where it can enhance automation, decision-making, and adaptability of robotic systems.

The worldwide cloud robotics market is characterized by its segmentation into various categories, including types, connectivity technologies, service models, deployment models, and regions. Among these, 5G connectivity technology stands out as a frontrunner, owing to its high capacity and low latency, which facilitate the integration of cloud robotics into diverse applications. The emergence of "Robotics as a Service" (RaaS) within the deployment model category presents significant opportunities, particularly for the retail industry. Regionally, Europe is expected to lead the cloud robotics market, closely followed by North America.

Types:

Cloud robotics encompasses various types, applications, and use cases within robotics.

Connectivity Technologies:

The adoption of 5G technology is set to be a game-changer, enabling seamless cloud robotics operations.

Service Models:

The market includes innovative service models, with "Robotics as a Service" (RaaS) gaining prominence.

Deployment Models:

"Robotics as a Service" (RaaS) is emerging as a trend in the market, offering lucrative prospects, especially for the retail sector.



IoT Integration: Cloud-connected robots are poised for significant growth as they intersect with the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Drivers: Cloud computing technology, smartphones/tablets, and the commercial robotics sector are the primary drivers of market growth.

Personal Robotics: Over the next 4-5 years, personal robots are expected to become more prevalent, with a focus on improving daily life. Key Players: Major players in the cloud robotics market include Google, SoftBank, iRobot, Fanuc, and KUKA.

Report Ocean Research predicts that the "Worldwide Cloud Robotics" market will experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Key catalysts driving this growth include the integration of cloud computing technology, the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, and advancements in commercial robotics. The next decade is expected to witness substantial growth and development in the mobile robotics sector. Personal robotics, while still in the early stages of technological development, hold significant promise for the future.

Prominent players in the worldwide cloud robotics market include SoftBank Robotis Holding, Google, iRobot, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corp, IBM, Microsoft, ABB Robotics, Ecovacs Robotics, CloudMinds, Ozobot & Evollve, Ninebot, and Erle Robotics. These companies are actively contributing to innovation and shaping the evolving landscape of cloud robotics.

The field of cloud robotics is poised for remarkable growth and transformation. With governments, large corporations, and venture capitalists heavily investing in robotics, cloud robotics has emerged as a game-changing paradigm that combines the power of cloud computing and robotics. As cloud-enabled robots become more intelligent and cost-effective, they hold the potential to enhance customer service, support various industries, and improve daily life. The market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption across sectors in various regions around the world.

