Smart Retail Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global smart retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The proliferation of the internet along with the increasing implementation of the augmented reality (AR) assists in building relationships with the consumer across the globe. For instance, in March 2017, Lowe's introduced the company's new in-store navigation app-Lowe's Vision. It is the first application that uses augmented reality for indoor mapping.

In addition, growing awareness for the foot traffic in the retailing sector provides insights regarding various aspects of stores and helps retailers plan strategies as per the purchase history of the end-users. Therefore, these factors may positively influence the smart retail market growth in the foreseen period. Furthermore, the rising applications for smart transportation or logistics in the smart retail aids in tracking delivery vehicles or monitors the pathways with the help of GPS navigations also stimulate smart retail market growth.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown an adverse impact on the market, and mandatory restrictions on logistics and travel affect the supply chain of smart retail. Trade barriers are limiting the outlook of the market demand and supply. Various governments announced a temporary shutdown of industries and lockdowns in multiple regions that negatively affect production. Also, deliveries of the goods have been delayed for the customers along with the retailers. However, the gradual opening of lockdowns and the adoption of technologies may show considerable growth in the market of the smart retail industry over the forecasting years.

Growth Drivers

The global market witnessed considerable growth due to the growing adoption of automation and robotics in the retail industry. The increasing implementation of the various automation techniques to eradicate mistakes & accuracy and boost productivity fosters the smart retail market growth. In addition, retail robots capture the customer purchasing pattern and collect rough data about the goods on shelves. This raises the efficacy and accuracy in the management of stock.

Moreover, smart retail devices also offer quick, consistent & precise control and improve the delivery pattern. Furthermore, the growth of IoT-based devices & real-time data analytics in the market also shows a positive impact on the smart retail industry. Populations are rapidly shifting towards automation-based services and solutions, stimulating the market demand for AI, real-time data analytics, and IoT-based devices. Real-time data analytics gives a broad network for seamless data transfer. Therefore, the rising implementations of robotics & automation and technological developments in real-time data analytics are contributing to the global retail industry growth in the upcoming scenario.

Report Segmentation

By Solution

Hardware

Software

By Application

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Intelligent System

Others (Robotics, analytics)

Segmentation based on Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating the global market include , Inc., IBM Corporation, NCR Corporation, Verifone Systems, PAX Global Technology Limited, Samsung Electronics, Ingenico, Fiserv, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google LLC, LG Display Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.

