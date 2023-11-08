Asia Pacific A2P SMS Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) A2P SMS proves to be a cost-effective communication tool for end-users, enabling them to expand their customer base, reach billions of customers, reduce operational costs, lower implementation costs, and enhance brand visibility in the customer landscape. The growing demand, evolving customer lifestyles, evolving business models, and the mobile-first strategy are driving branders to increase their investments in mobile applications. Key players in the mobile value chain are aggressively innovating new products and services to meet customer demands in the dynamic mobile market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR68

What is the A2P SMS?

A2P SMS, or Application-to-Person Short Message Service, refers to the practice of sending text messages from software applications, web services, or automated systems to individual mobile users or recipients. Unlike person-to-person (P2P) SMS, where messages are typically sent and received between individuals, A2P SMS is used for various business-related purposes, including one-time passwords for authentication, transactional alerts, marketing promotions, appointment reminders, and notifications from businesses or service providers to their customers. It is a versatile and widely adopted communication channel that enables organizations to reach and engage with their audiences efficiently and effectively using text messaging.

Market Overview

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three key segments: services, verticals, and countries. Over the next five years, A2P SMS is poised for a golden era where players can enhance their businesses and capture revenue in this market. There is a substantial demand for A2P messaging services, with the services segment encompassing transactional and promotional services. Transactional services are expected to contribute the major market share to the Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. As of now, the A2P SMS market is rapidly expanding, driven by SMEs and larger enterprises aggressively adopting this technology for effective customer communication.

Market Segmentation

Services Segment:



Transactional Service: Expected to contribute the major market share. Promotional Service: Significant within the services segment, offering support for promotional campaigns.

Countries Segment:



Developed Countries: Include Japan, ANZ (Australia & New Zealand), South Korea, Singapore, and others. Developing Countries: Encompass China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and others. Developing countries hold the major market share, driven by mobile market growth, and an increasing internet subscriber base.

Verticals Segment:



Leading Verticals: BFSI, healthcare, government entities, and more, accounting for a significant market share. Emerging Verticals: Education and healthcare sectors.



Shift in Mobile Messaging Market: Traditional SMS is declining as the telecom sector faces challenges in SMS revenue.

Driving Factors: Increasing demand for mobile applications (mobile banking, mobile health, mobile payment, e-commerce), rising population, and expanding mobile subscriber base are driving growth in the Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. Growth Drivers: Adoption of A2P SMS technology in various enterprises, government initiatives, and increasing mobile usage.

Market DynamicsMarket Growth

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Factors fueling this growth include the increasing mobile subscriber base (particularly the shift to smartphones), population growth, expanding internet user base, and emerging IoT technologies such as smart home applications, identity verification, connected cars, and mobile commerce. The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS technology across various enterprises are expected to support the growth of the A2P SMS market in the coming years.

Key Players

Key players in the Asia Pacific A2P SMS market include Vodafone Group, Bharti Airtel Ltd, SK Telecom Co Ltd, China Unicom Ltd, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, mGage, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tanla Solutions Ltd, SAP SE, Orange Business Services, TATA Communications Ltd, Wavecell, RouteSMS Solutions Ltd, Wegus Infotech, and others.

Conclusion

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is on an upward trajectory, driven by the need for effective customer communication in the mobile-first era. With developing countries leading the way, A2P SMS is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the region. Key players are actively contributing to innovation in A2P SMS technology to meet the evolving demands of customers and enterprises.

Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:

Market Size :

This metric quantifies the total value or volume of a market, providing an understanding of the market's scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate:



This metric measures the rate at which the market is growing over a specific period. It helps assess the market's attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share:



Market share metrics indicate the portion or percentage of the market captured by a specific company or product. It provides insights into the competitive position of market players.

Customer Satisfaction :



Customer satisfaction metrics assess the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a product, service, or brand. It helps gauge customer loyalty and identify areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis:



Pricing metrics analyze the pricing strategies used in the market. This includes metrics such as average prices, price differentials between products or competitors, and price elasticity.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation metrics involve dividing the market into distinct segments based on factors such as demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics. This helps understand the varying needs and preferences of different customer groups.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC):

CAC is a metric that calculates the cost of acquiring a new customer. It helps evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV):

CLV measures the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company. It helps assess the long-term profitability of customer relationships.

Return on Investment (ROI):



ROI metrics evaluate the profitability and effectiveness of an investment or marketing campaign. It measures the return or gain generated relative to the cost of investment.

Competitive Analysis:



Competitive analysis metrics assess the performance and strategies of competitors in the market. This includes metrics such as market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):



KPIs are specific metrics that measure the performance of a business or organization. They can include metrics such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443132884/2796/2023-11-08T01:35:43