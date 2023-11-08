Smart Street Lighting Market Size, Share, Research 2023 Growth, Trends, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) not only consume substantial energy but also generate excessive heat. In response to these drawbacks and a growing awareness of sustainability, countries around the globe are adopting smart LED street lighting solutions. These innovative systems allow for remote control, enabling the lights to be turned on or off through smart devices. Moreover, many smart lighting poles are equipped with motion sensors that activate the lights in response to nearby movement.

According to Report Ocean analysts, the smart street lighting market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.3% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Europe currently leads this market, closely followed by the Americas. Germany, the UK, and the US are the frontrunners in the adoption of smart street lighting technology. Emerging markets in India, China, and Poland are on the horizon, driven by the proliferation of smart city initiatives in these regions.

Leading the charge in the smart street lighting market are key players such as:



GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands

Osram Honeywell Lighting

This research report offers a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies, lighting lamps, network components, ongoing and upcoming smart street lighting projects, and the geographical regions where these developments are unfolding.

The study covers and analyzes the smart street lighting market on a global scale, providing invaluable insights into the industry's latest trends, current market dynamics, government initiatives, and relevant technologies. It is a valuable resource for venture capitalists seeking a deeper understanding of companies in this burgeoning sector.

The report encompasses the following regions and countries:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific

Amidst growing energy demands and the imperative to mitigate global warming, nations worldwide are investing in energy-efficient outdoor street lighting systems. Smart lighting solutions, including LED lamps, not only generate less heat but also consume less energy. These intelligent street lighting poles automatically adjust brightness based on the time of day, optimizing energy consumption. These systems can be operated manually or remotely, providing flexibility and control.

Many governments have banned or imposed stringent regulations on high-energy-consuming lighting lamps, such as incandescent bulbs, as a sustainability measure. Developed economies, particularly in Europe, have embraced smart street lighting systems that include cameras, enhancing security on highways, residential streets, and public spaces like shopping malls, sports stadiums, and airports. These lighting solutions are equipped to send alert messages to registered numbers in response to suspicious activities within their vicinity. Most modern lighting systems incorporate sensors and support technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio Frequency (RF), and Powerline Communication (PLC).

The global smart street lighting market is on an upward trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. As urbanization continues and the demand for energy-efficient solutions rises, smart street lighting represents a beacon of progress.



