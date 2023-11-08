Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market Research 2023 Growth, Trends, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Bare-metal cloud is the niche segment of traditional IaaS where the cloud services are directly running on local infrastructure and not on virtualized infrastructure. It is a public cloud service where the client hires hardware resources from a third party. The demand for bare metal cloud emerged due to the high pressure on traditional public clouds to get high-performance workloads. The bare metal cloud is a single-tenant server which does not have virtual machines leading to high performance and efficiency. The bare-metal replaces the virtualization of the cloud with one single dedicated server to reduce the overhead costs.

What is the Bare Metal Cloud?

Bare Metal Cloud is a type of cloud computing service that provides users with direct access to physical servers, also known as "bare metal" servers, rather than virtualized instances. Unlike traditional virtualized cloud services where multiple virtual machines run on a single physical server, bare metal cloud offerings allocate an entire physical server to a single user or organization. This approach offers several advantages, including improved performance, enhanced security, and greater control over the server's configuration. Bare Metal Cloud is particularly well-suited for workloads that require high computing power, low latency, and strict isolation, such as high-performance computing (HPC) applications, databases, and data-intensive workloads. Users have the flexibility to install and configure their preferred operating systems and software directly on the physical server, making it a popular choice for businesses with specific performance and customization requirements.

One of the major advantages of the bare-metal cloud is the flexibility and scalability it is offering. Users here can modify the bare-metal cloud depending upon the requirements and workloads. The bare metal cloud is being used for blog data applications and high-data transaction workload that cannot tolerate the latency.

According to Report ocean Research' the "Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud" market will have a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Some of the players included in the report are Rackspace' Internap' CenturyLink' and IBM. The worldwide bare metal cloud market is segmented by types' end-users' deployment model' and regions. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Latin America (LA) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years.

Hardware segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead by 2022. The services segment follows the hardware segment. In services' consulting and training accounts for the majority of the share as companies have to invest in professionals to make them understand how the technology works. Integration services hold the second highest share in the services segment. In the end-user segment' BFSI holds the majority of the share followed by government and manufacturing sector.

The study covers and analyzes the "Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud" market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiative' and technologies related to the market. In addition' helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America' Africa and Middle East (LAAM)

The bare metal cloud was started by IaaS cloud providers and IT vendors those wanted to integrate separate infrastructure. Providers present in the market are offering end-users to customize their server and storage area according to the needs of the organization. In addition' government and BFSI sectors are mostly relying on infrastructure for improvement in the storage infrastructure.

The entire system includes IaaS architecture that helps in quick' scalable' and flexible distribution of services leveraging continuous optimal principles. The features included are collaborative principles' web-oriented architectures' designing' knowledge distribution and innovation centric' velocity-focused processes' and programmable management. The IT services offer the integration and consulting services that leverage the traditional IaaS to analytical IaaS leveraging the use of hardware and software. This will result in better scalability' flexibility' reliability' and low ownership cost owing to less maintenance cost.

There are many factors driving the market for the bare metal cloud which includes demand for wireless communication' adoption of cloud-based services' an increase in development of government regulations' and removal of a noisy neighbor.

Availability of capacity and performance management skills for specific verticals is further expected to grow the market bare metal cloud over the coming years.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Internap Corp.

IBM Corp.

CenturyLink Inc.

Limestone Networks Inc.

Scaleway

Media Temple

Datapipe

Packet

Bigstep

