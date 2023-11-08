A2P SMS Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global landscape is witnessing a rapid transformation in mobile technology, profoundly impacting the lifestyles of consumers and enterprises alike. With the world's population on the rise, this demographic surge directly influences the growth of the mobile subscriber base market, which is projected to reach 4.6 billion unique mobile subscribers by 2020. Notably, emerging and underdeveloped countries are poised to contribute significantly to this surge in mobile subscriber base, reflecting the global shift towards mobile connectivity.

Within the realm of mobile messaging services, one of the most rapidly emerging markets is Application to Person (A2P) SMS. This market is currently experiencing robust growth, driven by the aggressive adoption of A2P SMS technology by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and larger enterprises. These organizations are leveraging A2P SMS as an effective and convenient means to reach their customers.

The global A2P SMS market is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The escalating global population and the expanding mobile subscriber base serve as major catalysts for market growth. In particular, developing and underdeveloped countries represent significant business opportunities for stakeholders, thanks to their burgeoning mobile subscriber base. Many governments in these regions have initiated efforts to bolster infrastructure, and numerous telecom players have made substantial investments in network infrastructure improvements.

The global A2P SMS market is analyzed across three primary segments: Services, Verticals, and Regions. Over the next five years, the A2P SMS market is poised for exceptional growth, representing a golden era for players to enhance their business presence and capture revenue opportunities.

The A2P SMS landscape has undergone substantial changes in recent years, with the traditional SMS market experiencing a decline, significantly impacting telecom players' SMS revenue. This shift can be attributed to the surging demand for mobile applications, spanning mobile banking, mobile health, mobile payment, and e-commerce. The growth of mobile subscriber bases further fuels the expansion of the A2P SMS market.

The global A2P SMS market segments services into two core categories: Transactional Service and Promotional Service. Transactional services are expected to dominate the A2P SMS market, followed by promotional services. In terms of industry verticals, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), as well as Retail, are the major contributors, collectively accounting for over 40% of market share. Emerging verticals in this market include Education and Healthcare.



North America : Leads as the largest market for A2P SMS, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific : Shows promising growth potential, driven by increasing mobile subscribers and internet users. Middle East & Africa and Latin America : Emerging regions with significant growth potential due to expanding mobile subscriber bases.

The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS technology across various enterprise verticals are expected to fuel further growth in the A2P SMS market. Major players like CLX Networks, Tanla Solutions, Nexmo, AMD Telecom, and others are actively developing innovative products and services to support the growth of A2P SMS. The global A2P SMS market is poised to reach $78.61 billion by 2022.



Nexmo Inc.

Tanla Solutions Ltd.

CLX Networks AB

Dialogue Communications Ltd

mBlox Ltd.

TATA Communications Limited

Orange Business Services

SAP SE

Gemalto NV

GinSMS Inc.

Tyntec

Twilio

Anam Technologies

Voxox Inc. RouteSMS Solutions Limited

