Utility Poles Market Growth, Latest Trend And Forecast 2023 - 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global utility poles market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

A utility pole is a column that carries overhead power lines, fiber optic cable, electrical cable, and supports transformers and streetlights. A utility pole is also known as a telecommunication pole, a power pole, a transmission pole, a telephone pole, a hydro pole, or a telegraph pole depends on its application.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC653

The demand for utility poles in the telecommunication and electricity sector is expected to show some promising growth in the market. Apart from that, the increasing population in the countries will automatically develop the need for electricity. Thus, it will generate tremendous demand for utility poles in such countries.

The advent of Steel- based poles has reinforced the growth of the global utility pole market. Several advantages of steel utility poles, such as ease of installation, durability, reliability, and lower life cycle costs, are driving the replacement of wooden poles. North America has over 150 million utility poles. 70% of the total numbers of poles are wooden poles, of which 2.5 are getting replaced by steel poles. Thus, such advancements are expected to expand the opportunities for the steel-based poles market.

Apart from that, the increasing adoption of the utility poles, owing to the development of electricity networks, rising electricity access rates in developing countries, and the invention of monopoles would exhibit favorable results in the growth of the global utility poles market.

COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the entire business sector in various nations, owing to the nationwide lockdown, strict rules, and threat of the virus. These factors lead to a decrease in electricity demand, which translates to an over 10% reduction in overall electricity demand. The shutdown of the industrial sector for few months brought a maximum slump in the requirement for electricity. However, a decrease in COVID-19 cases will help resume the industry growth at the same pace.

Regional Analysis

The presence of a vast number of factories in North America will extend the contribution of the region to the global utility poles market. Moreover, highly populated countries such as India and China in the Asia-pacific region are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The countries have witnessed a high demand for electricity across the region, which will expectedly fuel the growth of the market by increasing the demand for utility poles.

Key Market Segments

By Application



Energy transmission & distribution

Telecommunication

Street lighting

Heavy power lines

Subtransmission lines Others

By Type



Transmission Poles Distribution Poles

By Material



Concrete

Wood

Steel Composites

By Pole Size



Below 40ft

Between 40 & 70ft Above 70ft

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Key Market Players



Valmont industries Inc. (U.S.)

Skipper ltd. (India)

Nippon concrete industries co., ltd. (Japan)

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E (Egypt)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (U.K.)

Stella-Jones Inc (Canada)

FUCHS Europoles GmbH (Germany)

Omega factory (Europe)

Pelco Products Inc. (U.S.)

RS Technologies Inc. (Canada) Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Utility Poles Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Utility Poles market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Utility Poles Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Utility Poles market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Utility Poles market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Utility Poles market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Utility Poles market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Utility Poles business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443133254/2796/2023-11-08T01:54:06