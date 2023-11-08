French opposition lawmakers reiterate call for cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) French opposition lawmakers once again voiced their plea for a Gaza Strip cease-fire in the parliament.



Mathilde Panot, a member of La France Insoumise, invited Palestinian Ambassador to Paris Hala Abou Hassira to the French lower house of parliament amidst the ongoing relentless assaults on the blockaded region.



"I assure you and the Palestinian people of the full solidarity of my parliamentary group," she declared in a post on X, in reference to the ambassador.



In her X social media post, Abou Hassira mentioned that, together with La France Insoumise, The Greens, and the French Communist Party, they made a call for a cease-fire within the parliament.



The ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Members of Parliament for their solidarity and their efforts to protect the lives of the innocent.



She also posted a picture of herself carrying a sign with the MPs, which said: "End the massacre in Gaza and the West Bank. Immediate cease-fire."

