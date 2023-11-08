Sperm Bank Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2023 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global sperm bank market expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report "Sperm Bank Market Report, By Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultation); By Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor); By End-Use (Donor Insemination, In-vitro Fertilization), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global sperm bank industry is driven by few notable factors such as rising cases of infertility among both men and women, innovations in assistive reproductive techniques, and an increasing number of infertility care centers across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers in the middle-income countries also boosting the industry growth.

The global sperm bank industry is fragmented based on service type, donor, end-use, and region. In terms of service type, the market is segmented sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation. Based on the donor type, the market is classified as known and anonymous donors. The end-use segment is further divided into donor insemination and in-vitro fertilization.

Key Highlights



The semen analysis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its use in examination of sperm count and associated complications. The market segment accounted for over 45% of the global market in 2020.

Known donor market segment accounted for over 50% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate across the forecast period owing to the several right to know your biological parent mandates in developed economies.

Based on end-use, the in-vitro fertilization market segment is projected to constitute over 95% of the market share by 2028. This can be attributed to the rising cases of miscarriages and high success rate of in-vitro fertilization.

North America sperm bank industry is expected to dominate the global market. Rising awareness among individuals about the ill-effects of infertility and the presence of robust infrastructure for sperm banking services are the factors responsible for market growth. Fairfax Cryobank Inc., Xytex Corporation, Andocryos, Cryo-Save AG, New England Cryogenic Center, Seattle Sperm Bank, and Indian Spermtech are few of the major players operating in the market space.

List of Key Players



Fairfax Cryobank Inc.

Xytex Corporation

Andocryos

Cryo-Save AG

Indian Spermtech

New England Cryogenic Center

Seattle Sperm Bank

London Sperm Bank Others

Sperm Bank, Service Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Sperm storage

Semen analysis Genetic consultation

Sperm Bank, Donor Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Known donor Anonymous donor

Sperm Bank, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Donor insemination In vitro fertilization

Sperm Bank, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Sperm Bank Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Sperm Bank market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Sperm Bank Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Sperm Bank market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

