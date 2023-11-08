Hospital Gowns Market Type, Application And Region Global Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 8.42 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report "Hospital Gowns Market - By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns); By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising cases of road accidents and trauma events resulted in increased hospital admissions, which led to the higher adoption of hospital gowns to ensure the safety of caregivers in the market. For instance, according to the market statistics published by the WHO, in India alone, approximately 1 lac people suffer from severe to moderate burns, every year.

According to the market statistics of the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), each year around 9,942,000 was performed in the U.S. alone. Moreover, NCBI in 2017, has reported that the rise in the incidence of burns and wounds is high in countries such as UK, Australia, Finland, China, Bulgaria, and Netherland. Such high cases have significantly propelled the market growth of hospital gowns.

Asia Pacific market for hospital gowns is projected to register a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This market growth is expected due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, awareness regarding caregivers and patient safety, and government-sponsored investments in hygiene standards. Most of the countries in the region have contracts with the third level firms to procure their laundry requirements. Rising demand for hospital gowns in healthcare facilities and their role in limiting transmission of infectious diseases has boosted the demand for such products.

Major Players:

Hospital gowns industry participants such as Medline Industries, Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., 3M, and Cardinal Health are some of the key players operating in the global market. Companies are focusing on research and development initiatives to develop technologically advanced products and to stay competitive in the market.

In line with this, in March 2020, the U.S. based company Standard Textile have boosted the production of personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, face masks, and shields, to protect frontline healthcare workers with protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, companies in the hospital gowns industry are engaged in mergers and partnerships to strengthen their portfolio of offerings and to invigorate their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in 2018, Aramark Corporation completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services to strengthen AmeriPride's business and customer base.

Segmentation:

Hospital Gowns, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Surgical

Non-Surgical Patient

Hospital Gowns, Usability Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Disposable Gowns Reusable Gowns

Hospital Gowns, Risk Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Minimal

Low

Moderate High

Hospital Gowns, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

