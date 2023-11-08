Forensic Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global forensic imaging market expected to reach US$ 145 million by 2028. according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report "Forensic Imaging Market - By Modality (X-ray, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound); By Application (Death Investigations, Clinical Studies), By End-Use (Forensic Institutes, Hospitals, Others), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global forensic imaging market is driven by few notable factors such as innovations in medical imaging, rising criminal activities coupled with compulsory autopsy procedures, and the rising inclination towards finding the death cause. Moreover, changing beliefs in different religions towards autopsy and the emergence of virtual forensic imaging procedures.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC77

The global forensic imaging market is fragmented based on modality, application, end-use, and region. In terms of modality, the global market is bifurcated as X-ray, MRI, CT, and ultrasound. Based on application, the market is classified as death investigations and clinical studies. The end-use segment is further divided into forensic institutes, hospitals, and others.

Key Highlights



The X-ray segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its high efficacy and high usage in accidents. The segment holds over 50% of the global share. However, the CT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the death investigations segment is projected to constitute over 70% of the revenue share in 2028. This can be attributed to a rapid rise in un-reported deaths, requiring the need of death cause for insurance claims or court trials. Europe region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 holding over 35%. The region's growth is driven by the rapid adoption of automated imaging services, lack of skilled professionals, and the presence of private forensic centers.

Major Players of Forensic Imaging Market



Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker

Neusoft Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc. Others

Forensic Imaging Market, Modality Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



X-ray

CT

MRI Ultrasound

Forensic Imaging Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Death Investigations Clinical Studies

Forensic Imaging Market, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Forensic Institutes

Hospitals Others

Forensic Imaging Market Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Forensic Imaging Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Forensic Imaging market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Forensic Imaging Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Forensic Imaging market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Forensic Imaging market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Forensic Imaging market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Forensic Imaging market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Forensic Imaging business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443131946/2796/2023-11-08T01:00:32