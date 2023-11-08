Aircraft Seating Market Expected To Expand At A High CAGR By End Of 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global aircraft seating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising demand of passengers for comfort and delightful experience onboard a flight, innovations in design and features of seats, and increasing market demand for lightweight seating are key growth impellers of the seating in the global aircraft market. Various design innovations such as improving degree of recline, value-added features, accessories attached to seating, and enhanced space & comfort for relaxation are proliferating the seating market across the classes.

Amid pandemic in the year 2020, as per Jan 2021 estimates of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), the seating capacity of passengers across the world dropped by about 50% year over year compared to 2019 levels. Air passenger traffic plunged by 60% in 2020, making it 17 years back to the 2003 levels. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to widescale lockdown measures, strict air travel restrictions, and grounding of majority of fleet of aircraft for a significant period in 2020.

However, governments worldwide continue to provide fiscal stimulus and accelerate vaccination drives, helping to reduce virus infection rates, thereby leading to gain in consumer confidence to travel and start adapting to new normal. Domestic air travel remains the bright spot with openings of state borders within countries across the world. However, international travel restrictions continue to be in distress for a longer period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing market demand for lightweight seating along with high durability and reliability with a trend of reducing carbon emissions of airlines and generating fuel cost savings is one of the most significant factors driving the aircraft seating market growth. Integration of advanced technology-rich features in seating such as enhanced reclining and legroom integrated electronic support, and smooth transition between seat positions are also escalating the market demand across the globe.

Additionally, there is a growing need for cabin retrofits and upgrades where seating upgrades is one of the most desired upgrades to increase airlines value and save significant cost associated with conventional, outdated seating. Huge pile of older aircraft fleet among airlines is pushing the airlines to avoid overlooking retrofits and upgrades and avoid continued maintenance and repair costs.

Report Segmentation

By Aircraft

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Business Jet

Military Aircraft

By Seat

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

By End-Use

OEM

Aftermarket

By Component

Seating Actuators

Foam

Structure and Moldings

Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of South America

North America holds the leading share in the aircraft seating market driven by host of factors such as stringent safety standards, one of the largest commercial and business jet fleet size, and technology leadership in modern seating solutions. Stringent safety regulations by US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to install 16G seats that adhere to rigorous safety standards. Furthermore, there is strong market demand for advanced lightweight materials in seating structures such as composite materials in the region.

Asia-Pacific region has huge growth potential, which has not yet been leveraged to represent an opportunity for industry stakeholders to penetrate the market. There is a strong market gap to integrate lightweight and technologically advanced seating in the region, which is highly dominated by low-cost economy seating across emerging economies. Premium economy and business class seating have been gaining traction in the region, driving the market growth.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players competing in the global aircraft seating market are Collins Aerospace, Safran SA, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Geven S.p.A., Jamco Corporation, Acro Aircraft Seating, Aviointeriors S.p.A., and Hongkong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO).

