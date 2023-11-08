Aircraft Seating Market Expected To Expand At A High CAGR By End Of 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global aircraft seating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising demand of passengers for comfort and delightful experience onboard a flight, innovations in design and features of seats, and increasing market demand for lightweight seating are key growth impellers of the seating in the global aircraft market. Various design innovations such as improving degree of recline, value-added features, accessories attached to seating, and enhanced space & comfort for relaxation are proliferating the seating market across the classes.
Amid pandemic in the year 2020, as per Jan 2021 estimates of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), the seating capacity of passengers across the world dropped by about 50% year over year compared to 2019 levels. Air passenger traffic plunged by 60% in 2020, making it 17 years back to the 2003 levels. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to widescale lockdown measures, strict air travel restrictions, and grounding of majority of fleet of aircraft for a significant period in 2020.
However, governments worldwide continue to provide fiscal stimulus and accelerate vaccination drives, helping to reduce virus infection rates, thereby leading to gain in consumer confidence to travel and start adapting to new normal. Domestic air travel remains the bright spot with openings of state borders within countries across the world. However, international travel restrictions continue to be in distress for a longer period.
Growth Drivers
Increasing market demand for lightweight seating along with high durability and reliability with a trend of reducing carbon emissions of airlines and generating fuel cost savings is one of the most significant factors driving the aircraft seating market growth. Integration of advanced technology-rich features in seating such as enhanced reclining and legroom integrated electronic support, and smooth transition between seat positions are also escalating the market demand across the globe.
Additionally, there is a growing need for cabin retrofits and upgrades where seating upgrades is one of the most desired upgrades to increase airlines value and save significant cost associated with conventional, outdated seating. Huge pile of older aircraft fleet among airlines is pushing the airlines to avoid overlooking retrofits and upgrades and avoid continued maintenance and repair costs.
Report Segmentation
By Aircraft
Narrow-body Aircraft
Wide-body Aircraft
Regional Jet
Business Jet
Military Aircraft
By Seat
Economy Class
Premium Economy Class
Business Class
First Class
By End-Use
OEM
Aftermarket
By Component
Seating Actuators
Foam
Structure and Moldings
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America Europe
Western Europe Asia Pacific
The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe
Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe
China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America
Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
North America holds the leading share in the aircraft seating market driven by host of factors such as stringent safety standards, one of the largest commercial and business jet fleet size, and technology leadership in modern seating solutions. Stringent safety regulations by US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to install 16G seats that adhere to rigorous safety standards. Furthermore, there is strong market demand for advanced lightweight materials in seating structures such as composite materials in the region.
Asia-Pacific region has huge growth potential, which has not yet been leveraged to represent an opportunity for industry stakeholders to penetrate the market. There is a strong market gap to integrate lightweight and technologically advanced seating in the region, which is highly dominated by low-cost economy seating across emerging economies. Premium economy and business class seating have been gaining traction in the region, driving the market growth.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players competing in the global aircraft seating market are Collins Aerospace, Safran SA, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Geven S.p.A., Jamco Corporation, Acro Aircraft Seating, Aviointeriors S.p.A., and Hongkong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO).
