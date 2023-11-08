Automotive Head-Up Display Market Application, Product, Sales And Forecast 2023-2032 Report

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global automotive head-up display market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 24% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Head-up displays (HUDs) in automobiles are among the newest advancements in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Generally, a HUD is used by the driver so that they can focus more on the road. Several valuable information such as speed, warning signals, and navigation information is displayed to drivers on the windshield efficiently and conveniently. The HUD system combined with cameras onboard and adaptive cruise control will be one of the best safety systems available. Additionally, various automotive HUD systems nowadays rely on cameras and GPS to locate the car and display images on the windshield. Infrared cameras can detect lines on the road and project their location on the windshield using the newer HUD systems.

The GPS unit combined with the HUD unit allows for the display of the map, turning, speed limit, and traffic-sign information on the windshield of a vehicle. The auto-HUD can also display blind-spot detection warnings for ADAS.

Factors Affecting

Globally, technology advancements in-vehicle and the demand for luxury and mid-sized cars are driving the market for automotive head-up displays.

The industry is experiencing rapid technological change, including voice-controlled head-up displays. The device can take calls, provide information about car parameters such as tire pressure, and guide the user in directions. A depth-fuse 3D head-up display, using laser-based volumetric display technology, providing an opportunity for the automotive head-up display market.

Several factors are slowing market growth, including the high cost of the system, new alternative options, and growing concern about distracted driving.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has slowed the growth of the automotive HUD market. As sales of vehicles decline, vehicle and passenger safety features are likely to erode as well. Manufacturers have suspended significant business activities and imposed nationwide lockdowns, resulting in delays in testing semi-autonomous driving systems and advanced safety features. OEMs' unwillingness to invest in advanced technologies for the next one or two years will be a major setback for automotive HUD manufacturers, as the automotive HUD market will drop.

Regional Overview

North America is the most extensive geography in the automotive HUD market. Due to its prominence in automotive safety. The adherence to international safety norms will increase the adoption rate of safety systems for driver assistance, which subsequently will contribute to maneuvering the market for these systems by 2026. A steadily transforming automotive industry has resulted in considerable market penetration and widespread adoption of safety systems, particularly in the passenger vehicle segment. Also, commercial vehicles, like pick-up trucks, have begun using these systems to enhance driver visibility and reduce nighttime accidents.

Prominent Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global automotive head-up display market are:



Aptiv Plc (U.K.)

Nippon Seiki (Asia-Pacific)

BMW Group (Europe)

AUDI AG (Europe)

Continental AG (Europe)

Daimler AG (Europe)

Denso Corporation (Asia Pacific)

Panasonic Corporation (Asia Pacific)

Micro vision Inc. (U.S.)

General Motors Company (U.S.)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Europe)

TomTom NV (Europe)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

Yazaki Corporation (Asia Pacific) Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive head-up display market segmentation consists of Vehicle Type, Hud Type, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type



Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation based on Hud Type



Combiner Windshield

Segmentation based on Technology



Augmented HUD Conventional HUD

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

