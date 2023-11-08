EMPACT Making Impact On Intellectual Property Crime

(MENAFN- Asia Times) EMPACT (the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) is an integrated approach to the fight against organized and serious international crime in the European Union.

Member states and different EU institutions, bodies and agencies work together on various fronts to ensure internal security, from exchange of information to training and joint operational actions aiming at dismantling criminal networks.

Organized and serious international crime cause great damage to an economy, harming individuals and society as a whole.

Often, criminal networks are highly complex, and any strategy with the hope of suppressing the crime needs equally to be multidisciplinary and multi-agency to make the fight effective and efficient.

While intellectual-property (IP) crime tends not to create a horrid image of grave wrongdoings in the mind of an average consumer, in reality it is linked to other serious crimes, such as online and offline fraud, online identity theft, forced labor, tax evasion and, in some cases, even the financing of terrorism.

This“soft” form of crime, as it is often perceived, depends on a host of actors to produce, assemble, repackage, relabel and distribute goods. The criminals operate within and across continents, not needing to heed any safety, human-rights or environmental concerns.

