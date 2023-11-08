Egypt's Sisi Poised To Fall On Gaza Inaction, Dire Economy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas could not have come at a worse time for Egypt. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former military strongman who seized power in 2013 amid the turbulent fallout of the Arab Spring, faces a general election in December .

Beset by economic woes and with a political and humanitarian catastrophe unfolding on his country's border, it will be an election fraught with risks.

Sisi effectively took power in July 2013, after decades of military dictatorship under Hosni Mubarak. Mubarak's 30-year reign, which ended in April 2011 during the Arab Spring, was followed by a brief and turbulent interregnum in which a Muslim Brotherhood-backed government led by academic Mohamed Morsi struggled to maintain order.

In July 2013, Sisi removed Morsi from power and won 96% of the vote the following year in an election that drew widespread international criticism . He has not really faced significant political opposition since, but this can't hide his deep unpopularity with many Egyptians.

At present, Sisi presides over what most experts would say is a contender for the region's worst-performing economy. Annual inflation hit a historic high of 38% in September and the youth unemployment rate is currently running at 17% .

Compounding this economic crisis have been several rounds of currency devaluation and an incoming mandated International Monetary Fund bailout. A harsh IMF-imposed austerity program will push struggling Egyptians to a level of destitution not seen since the Egyptian bread riots of 1977.

It's against this unstable background that Sisi will have to fight for reelection. You could be excused for assuming it would be a mere box-ticking exercise, as Sisi has ruled Egypt with an iron fist since ousting the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013's brutal coup.