KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.82 To USD 88.07 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.82 to USD 88.07 per barrel on Tuesday in contrast to USD 89.89 pb last Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global scale, the price of the Brent crude saw a drop by USD 3.57 to USD 81.61 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by USD 3.45 to USD 77.37 pb. (end)
