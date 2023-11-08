New Era Technology Shares Ways To Harness The Power Of AI For Business Protection

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Era Technology is a community of like-minded, like-hearted people who share the same vision and values: Community, Integrity, Agile, and Commitment.

Join New Era Technology for this exciting online event where they will explore the importance of AI Governance in protecting your organization's future. Discover how to effectively manage and govern artificial intelligence technologies to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and drive ethical decision-making.

During this event, industry experts will share invaluable insights and practical strategies to help you navigate the complex landscape of AI Governance. Gain a deep understanding of the key principles, frameworks, and best practices that can safeguard your organization's reputation and ensure long-term success.

Your Takeaways:



Discover the implications of AI for your organization

Gather the risks and impacts for your business

Understand how to provide trust and oversight Learn 5 cybersecurity considerations you can apply now

Roland Cloutier is a globally recognized technology and security leader and has an unprecedented understanding and knowledge of global protection, digital technology enablement, and security leadership to critical infrastructure industries and multinational corporations around the globe. In Roland's most recent role as Global Chief Security Officer of Byte Dance & TikTok, he provided functional and operational responsibility for cyber, information protection, data defense, privacy enforcement, operational risk, workforce protection, crisis management, and investigative security operations worldwide. Prior to TikTok, Roland served 10 years as Corporate Vice President and Global Chief Security Officer at ADP, Vice President and CSO of EMC, a United States Air Force Combat Security Specialist, and an Aerospace Protection and Anti-Terrorism Specialist for the Department of Defense. He also specialized in fraud and healthcare crime as part of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Law Enforcement Division.

Sign up for the event here

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the field. Secure your spot now and stay ahead in the era of AI!