Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Next Restoration Project In Shusha!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three residential buildings built in the mid-19th century in the
style typical of the Garabagh School of Architecture, located on
Kocherli Street in Shusha, were destroyed and rendered unusable
during the occupation, Azernews reports.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started the repair and
restoration works of those residential buildings since May
2022.
The buildings restored by the fund have been put into use today
as "Yaseman" hotel.
