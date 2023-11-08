               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Next Restoration Project In Shusha!


11/8/2023 1:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three residential buildings built in the mid-19th century in the style typical of the Garabagh School of Architecture, located on Kocherli Street in Shusha, were destroyed and rendered unusable during the occupation, Azernews reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started the repair and restoration works of those residential buildings since May 2022.

The buildings restored by the fund have been put into use today as "Yaseman" hotel.

