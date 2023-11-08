Some 201 Children Evacuated From Kupiansk District's Dangerous Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 201 children and their families have been evacuated from the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Families with 201 children have been evacuated from the Kupiansk district's dangerous communities,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, evacuation routes are complicated by the enemy's efforts to destroy road infrastructure near the town of Kupiansk.

According to Syniehubov, the evacuated families are provided with legal, psychological and humanitarian aid in the city of Kharkiv.

“More than 3,500 accommodation places have been reserved across the region. If necessary, we can raise this figure to 7,000. In the places of compact living, all necessary conditions were created. The improvement process continues, including with the help of international partners,” Syniehubov stressed.

Earlier, 172 more children were reported yet to be evacuated from the Kupiansk district's dangerous areas.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Telegram