President Ilham Aliyev's Policy Brings Stability To Region - Retired Turkish General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President Ilham Aliyev's policy has brought stability to the region, retired Turkish Major General Ozgur Tor told Trend .

He noted that Azerbaijan has restored territorial integrity with its own forces.

Tor said that the Azerbaijani Army's victory that has entered history and put an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands and brought stability to the region.

"The long-awaited problem, unsolved for 30 years, was solved by Azerbaijani Army's strength, blood of many martyrs and veterans, President Ilham Aliyev's global strategic steps and policies. We hope that there will be peace and stability in the region in the future," he emphasized.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe