President Ilham Aliyev's Policy Brings Stability To Region - Retired Turkish General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President Ilham
Aliyev's policy has brought stability to the region, retired
Turkish Major General Ozgur Tor told Trend .
He noted that Azerbaijan has restored territorial integrity with
its own forces.
Tor said that the Azerbaijani Army's victory that has entered
history and put an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani
lands and brought stability to the region.
"The long-awaited problem, unsolved for 30 years, was solved by
Azerbaijani Army's strength, blood of many martyrs and veterans,
President Ilham Aliyev's global strategic steps and policies. We
hope that there will be peace and stability in the region in the
future," he emphasized.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory
Day in Azerbaijan.
