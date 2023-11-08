FM Hails Azerbaijani Army For Victory, Restoring Justice

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. By gaining
victory, the glorious Azerbaijani Army has restored justice,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
He made a post on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.
"This is the third year we are celebrating a brilliant victory.
November 8 is Victory Day, when our glorious Army led by the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, replacing the dates of
occupation in our calendars with days of victory, restored justice.
Happy holidays to you, Azerbaijan! Victory suits you well," he
said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory
Day in Azerbaijan.
