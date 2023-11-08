IHCL Hotels In Delhi-NCR Illuminate Diwali With Bespoke Festive Offerings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Celebrate the festive season with Parva - the art of gifting from the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi. Indulge in tradition, elegance and expertise with our thoughtfully curated signature hampers, or immerse into our timeless experiences at our reinvented award winning restaurants. Enjoy a lavish stay in our luxuriously transformed Tai Club suites and rooms amidst lush surroundings in the heart of the city. We promise the season will be filled with sparkle and joy.



Key offerings include:



● Signature Hampers: Experience the essence of tradition and elegance through our meticulously crafted festive gift hampers ranging from INR 3500 to INR 25,00,000. Indulge in the splendour of age-old traditions and values with Acharana (The Observance of Right Conduct), Drishti (The Vision), Ark (The Ray of Light), Vatsalya (A Love that's Natural), Prasatti (Purity), Tripti (Satisfaction), Avinya (Innovation), Antarjyoti (The Inner Light), Ananda (the Divine Joy), Abhati (The Splendour), Madhurya (A Sweet Melody), Dhyumna (The Inspiration), Rajarha (The Royal One), Adbhuta (The Wonderful) and Kubera (The God of Riches).



● Flavours of Festivities: Come indulge in fine festive flavours at the much-loved dining destinations in the heart of the Capital. Enjoy artful Indian cuisine at Varq, Sichuan, Cantonese and Hunan cuisines at the legendary House of Ming and a world-class dining experience at Machan. Cruise into our innovative wine lounge Captain's Cellar - a treasure trove of tastes and textures, sip on our signature cocktails and celebrated classics at the reimagined Rick's and experience an elegant selection of brews, sweets and savouries at Emperor Lounge.



● Enter a new World of Wellness: Indulge in a bevy of beauties with marquee Spa & Salon offerings of signature rituals, private treatment rooms and a gentleman's barbering section, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and novel dimensions of products and services. Immerse yourself in time-honoured Indian treatments and yoga services, that align your mind, body and soul at your preferred urban retreat J Wellness Circle. Simply pamper yourself at the re-imagined Salon with a full regimen of modern services spanning from hair, beauty and skincare, amidst a vibrant ambience.



● More Glorious with Time: Rediscover the distinctly transformed Signature Suites, fully serviced one and two bedroom Luxury Residences and Taj Club rooms with a world-class Taj Club Lounge in the heart of the Capital. With leading edge air purification technology and bespoke services we welcome you to Delhi's landmark destination.



Kubera - The God of Riches



The exquisite Kubera hamper includes A Five Nights Stay at One of The Grand Palaces of Taj with a Bespoke Dinner Experience, Apple MacBook Air, Latest Edition Apple iPhone 15, Exclusive Apple AirPods 3rd Generation, Exclusive Tie from Stefano Ricci, Michael Kors Ladies Bag, Michael Kors Ladies Luxury Watch, Apple Watch 8 Ultra, Tumi Men's wallet, Mont Blanc Card Holder, Writing Instrument from Mont Blanc, Alexa Echo Show HD Screen, Bose Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Luxury Fragrance from The House of Bvlgari, Pashmina Stole for Women from Taj Khazana, Cufflinks from Taj Khazana, Patent Cigar Ash Tray, Luxurious Davidoff Cigar Collection, Taj Khazana Scented Candles, Designer Jewellery Box, Designer Silver Plated Lord Ganesha Idol, Attractive Silver Plated Traditional Pooja Thali Set, Elegantly Packed Black Truffles, Himalayan Chunk Honey, Exquisite Selection of Single Estate Teas, Selection of Organic Spices, Mukhwaas, Handcrafted Taj Chocolates, Traditional Homemade Indian Sweets and Tumi Trolley Bag.



Price: INR 25,00,000



Archana - The Observance of Right Conduct



The hamper celebrates devotion and includes an Auspicious Idol of Lord Ganesha, Designer Handcrafted Diya, Exquisite Selection of Single Estate Tea, Chocolate & Walnut Brownie, Organic Indian Spice Box, Organic Honey and Date Sugar.



Price: INR 3,500





Utsav - Gifts from the Heart



Illuminate your celebrations this festive season with our glittering selection of gift hampers that not only spread joy and happiness but truly, make a difference.



Guided by the spirit of Paathya that endeavours to lead a positive change through sustainable growth, social responsibility, preserving heritage and environmental stewardship, our festive hampers feature hand-crafted products from a selection of partners and women-preneurs who mirror and promote these values.



From artisanal delights, to gourmet indulgences, find your perfect festive gift hamper from our signature collection or create your own bespoke selection to celebrate the warmth and love this season.



Delivering across Delhi-NCR.



Key offerings include:



● Signature Hamper Selection: A selection of curated hampers starting at the price of INR 2500 and going up to INR 500000. The hampers spotlighting our rich culture and tradition and named after traditional Indian flowers such as Nargis, Neelkamal, Aparajita, Amaltas, Gulab, Kamal, Kumudini, Mogra and Palash.



● Bespoke Selection: Create your own hamper from scratch with our detailed a la carte selection. From packaging to contents, every element can be handpicked from the selection as per one's own individual taste and preference.



● Wellness Hampers: The gift of wellness sourced from the sustainable brand, "Anaghaya"India's first all-women run Ayurvedic Pharmacy, follows the principle of "Gau, Gauri and Gram", which means empowering women, supporting local communities and help in saving the endangered indigenous Gau Mata (Mother Cow).



● Gifts from Loya: These showcase the rituals that Loya is synonymous with - a grand feast, which leads you on an immersive journey across the vivid north. From the foothills of the Himalayas to the flat terrain of Punjab, to snow-laden Kashmir, Loya is a confluence of flavour, passion and influence, all culminating exquisitely on your plate.



Aprajita



The hamper signifying wealth includes Luxury handcrafted leather stationery set (laptop sleeve, two trays, measuring tape, card holder, ruler), Chef's signature almond rock chocolates (box of 24, Signature macarons (2 boxes of 8), Traditional Indian sweets from DelisnaQ (box of 24), Premium flavoured nuts from Nutki (set of 3), Filigree cheese cutlery (set of slider and slicer), Kumkumadi Care Kit : Kansa face wand | Kumkumadi serum | Sandalwood cream, Handpicked tisane, Flavored makhanas from Nutki (3 varieties), Wellness with Anaghaya : Soy wax & ghee t-light gomai holder | Rose water | Head massage | Foot massage oil | Pain balm | Pulomo balm, Dandelion hand-embroidered table linen set from Hamari Asha (set of 6), Auspicious silver Lakshmi charan and Set of three pillar candles with potli



Price: INR 1,00,000



Nargis



The hamper brings in the season of joy with Handcrafted brass lantern with fine latticework in floral patterns, Luxury couverture chocolates (4 pieces), Cold-pressed raw beehive honey, Jute and coconut husk pressed pots, with self-sustaining plant and Artisanal handmade cookies (box of 4).



Price: INR 2500





Taj City Centre Gurugram



Uphaar - A Festival of Gifting



As Uphaar, the season of gifting, approaches, let your presence sparkle with the radiant hampers from Taj City Centre Gurugram. Our meticulously crafted selection promises enchantment, allowing you to savour handpicked gourmet delights that will captivate both you and your cherished ones. Elevate the joy of giving by personalizing your one-of-a-kind hamper, adding that special touch. This festive season, let Taj City Centre Gurugram be your accomplice in spreading the essence of celebration through the exquisite art of gifting.



Delivering across Delhi-NCR.



Key offerings include:



● Signature Hampers: Choose from a range of gifting hampers starting from INR 2099 to INR 24999 - Madhura, Sundara, Samridhi, Adbhuta, Jwalaka, Aarogya, Niramaaya and Nandaka, Amara.



● Make Your Own Hamper: Curate a hamper for your loved ones with your favourite picks from our expansive a la carte selection.



Amara



The hamper includes Bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne, Premium Champagne Tulip (set of 2), Artisanal Handcrafted Chocolates (08 pcs), Auspicious Idol of Lord Ganesha, Diwali Khushi Ki Tokri (Festive Toran, Designer Diwali Diya Set), Aromatic Lemon Grass Oil Set, Elegant Elixir Tea Pot, Teas from India (Exotic Whole Leaf Tea), Bottle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Homemade Chef's Signature Millet Cookies (08 pcs), Taj Signature Roasted Nuts (set of 3), Chef's Signature Homemade Granola, Himalayan Natives Multifloral Raw Honey, Traditional Indian Sweets (20 pcs), Chef's Signature Festive Dry Fruit Cake and Signature Leatherette Caddie Hamper Basket.



Price: 24,999



Sundhara



The hamper includes Almonds Potli, Cashews Potli, Decorative Candle Jar, Organic Raw Honey (set of 4), Festive Toran and Classic Black Hamper Box.



Price: INR 2,599





Vivanta Surajkund NCR



Illuminate your Diwali with a memorable staycation



Nestled amidst the Aravali hills, Vivanta Surajkund NCR offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to celebrate a clean & quiet Diwali. The pet-friendly hotel presents a relaxing escapade from 1st to 15th November 2023 starting at INR 10,000, which includes breakfast and one major meal at Oasis. Enjoy yourself with activities like pottery, diya making at the property and avail 20% off on Spa therapies from Monday to Thursday. Adding a dash of excitement to the festivities, enjoy access to the Diwali fair at the famous Surajkund mela ground.





Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka



Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka presents an enticing array of hampers, each designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring that the festival of lights is celebrated with unmatched elegance and delight. From the exquisite 'Tyohaar' hamper priced at INR 1700 to the opulent 'Utsav' hamper at INR 10800, our collection encompasses a spectrum of choices that will resonate with everyone seeking to embrace the joy of gifting. Let's embark on a journey through these delightful offerings that promise to elevate your festivities to new heights.



Tyohaar



For those looking to add a touch of elegance to their celebrations, the 'Tyohaar' hamper is a perfect choice. It includes Chef's Signature Handcrafted Chocolates (12 pcs), Crispy Beetroot Chips, Olives, Roasted Almonds, Artisanal Homemade Cookies (250 gms), Scented Soy Wax Candle, Set of Ethnic Diyas, a Festive Toran, and an elegantly crafted Festive Hamper Basket.



Price: INR 1700



Utsav



Finally, for those who want to make a grand statement with their Diwali gifting, the 'Utsav' hamper is the pinnacle of luxury and delight. It offers an exquisite range of gourmet treats, from assorted seeds to premium nut mixes, all elegantly presented in a beautifully crafted festive hamper basket. The 'Utsav' hamper ensures your loved ones experience the joy of gifting at its finest.



Price: INR 10800



Ambassador , New Delhi – IHCL SELEQTIONS



This festive season, elevate your celebrations with our meticulously curated festive gift hampers, designed to infuse the spirit of joy and togetherness. Each hamper is a treasure trove of delightful treats and carefully selected goodies, making it a perfect gift for your loved ones or a special treat for yourself. Ranging from INR 2100 to INR 6500, these hampers are just the gift you have been looking for.



Radiance



Radiance offers a grand celebration with roasted almonds, cashews, wafers, flavored tea, festive surprises, honey, vegan moong dal ladoo, non-alcoholic wine, olive jars, chia seeds, and Darjeeling tea.



Price: INR 6500



Adornment



Adornment includes homemade artisanal chocolates, anise cookies, a selection of flavored teas, and a festive souvenir.



Price: INR 2100





The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SELEQTIONS'



This festive season, embrace the joy of gifting with The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SELEQTIONS' exclusive assortment of hampers. From the elegant Luminescence hamper at INR 3500 to the opulent Radiance hamper at INR 35000, each gift is thoughtfully selected by our gourmet experts, present an array of artisanal treats and epicurean delights, making them the ideal gifts for your loved ones or business associates. Whether you opt for our pre-selected choices or request our experts to personalize a unique hamper, we've got all your gifting needs covered. From corporate gifting to bulk orders, we offer convenient delivery across Delhi NCR.



Luminescence



This charming hamper includes homemade almond rocks, brownies, a set of handcrafted festive diyas, chef's signature dry fruit cake, traditional Indian sweets, a sweet crunchy nut mix, an auspicious idol of Lord Ganesha, organic Himalayan honey, and assorted homemade macaroons, all elegantly packed in a designer box.

Price - INR 3500



Radiance



Enjoy Davidoff coffee, Camembert cheese, luxury fragrance, Forest Essentials skin care, handcrafted festive diyas, a photo frame, Pan dates, Ceramic glasses with gold-plated plate and spoon, a Classic Sheaffer pen, organic ghee, Himalayan honey, extra virgin olive oil, Chandon Brut, designer tie and cufflinks, and coasters, all elegantly packed in a designer box.



Price: INR 35000

