Parliament Speaker Underlines Importance Of Adherence To Int'l Legitimacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Assembly

Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun underlined the importance, on Tuesday, of "adherence to resolutions of international legitimacy as always regarding the Palestinian issue in order to "embarrass the Zionist entity".

This came in a speech by Al-Saadoun, commenting on the final statement of the 17th meeting of the GCC heads of the Shura Representatives, National and Nation Councils, which concluded earlier in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Al-Saadoun remarks came after the final communique of the meeting.

The tope lawmaker added that the final communique of the 17th meeting was not presented to the relevant committees and he did not receive it, but said, "our position is clear on the Palestinian issue, and the right of the Palestinian people to resist, including the right to regain their seized land, along with combating the Zionist entity will remain in place regardless of what may be interpreted as stated in the statement." Al-Saadoun expressed wishes that the next phase would have "greater unity, and to become more effective to Arab causes, including maintaining consultations and meetings, and to respect resolutions issued by the international legitimacy with regard to the Palestinian cause, because it's the only weapon we fight with." The Speaker added, "What the National Assembly or the parliamentary committee sees is what was stated in the speech I delivered earlier at the meeting." Earlier, Kuwait's top lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun called for greater unity among Gulf Arab states given the current developments in the region, saying such a measure was necessary to bring common aspirations to fruition.

The delegation of Kuwaiti parliamentary caucus included MPs Hamad Al-Matar, Fahad Jamea, Shuaib Shaaban and Dawood Maraie, as well as Secretary Mohammad Al-Mahan and Treasurer Hamad Al-Ubaid and others. (Pickup previous) sss

MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107390579