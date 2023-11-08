UN Convoy Targeted While Delivering Medical Aid To Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- In a distressing incident, a humanitarian convoy comprising five trucks belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the World Health Organization, along with two vehicles from the International Committee of the Red Cross, came under fire as it embarked on its mission to deliver crucial medical supplies to Al-Shifa and Al-Quds Hospitals in Gaza City.The United Nations, in its official statement on Wednesday, reported that two of the convoy's trucks suffered damage in the attack, and one of the drivers was injured. Despite this incident, the convoy persevered and managed to reach its destination, successfully delivering the much-needed medical supplies to Al-Shifa Hospital.The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission in Gaza stressed the legal and moral imperative of ensuring the safe and unobstructed delivery of vital medical assistance to healthcare facilities, especially during times of conflict, as stipulated by international humanitarian law.This troubling development comes on the heels of reports that areas in close proximity to the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza were subjected to shelling, resulting in casualties and significant damage to the buildings and medical equipment.