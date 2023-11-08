Jordan Expects Above-Average Temperatures As Weather Warms Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) anticipated a rise in daytime temperatures on Wednesday, exceeding the typical seasonal norms by approximately 5-7 degrees Celsius. Therefore, the weather is set to be moderate across most regions, with the exception of the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, where relatively warmer temperatures are expected.Thursday's weather is expected to remain moderate in most areas, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba continuing to experience relatively higher temperatures. Friday will see a minor decline in temperatures, so the weather will be generally mild, with the presence of high-altitude clouds.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 29 C and minimum temperatures of 16 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 27 C and lows of 14 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 26 C to lows of 15 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 34 C and cooler lows of 21 C.