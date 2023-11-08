Oodles ERP Teams Up With Timefold To Deliver Next-Gen Planning Optimization Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India - November 6, 2023 – Oodles ERP, a subsidiary of Oodles Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Timefold, an AI-based platform for planning optimization. This partnership marks yet another milestone for Oodles ERP, combining their ERP development expertise with Timefold's advanced planning models to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will benefit customers worldwide.



This partnership is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of both organizations to lead the way in AI-driven planning optimization for everyone. It is poised to unlock a pool of opportunities for both companies, enabling them to drive innovation and deliver maximum value to customers. Besides, the partnership would enable them to make a significant impact, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers alike.



Key Highlights of The Partnership:



Enterprise App Development: Collaborative efforts to develop pioneering enterprise solutions that will set new industry standards.



Enhanced Customer Value: A commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, addressing their evolving needs and challenges.



Global Expansion: The partnership paves the way for global expansion, providing customers with easier access to advanced enterprise solutions.



Shared Resources: Leveraging the combined strengths and resources of both companies to accelerate research, development, and deployment.





About Timefold

Timefold is a fork of OptaPlanner, an AI-based constraint solver and embeddable planning engine that enables enterprises to solve complex optimization problems. It is a similar open-source software platform introduced by the team behind OptaPlanner in collaboration with many other industry experts. The platform enables developers to build scalable enterprise planning solutions to optimize business operations and scheduling. While OptaPlanner facilitates programming in Java, the latter also renders support for Python and Kotlin. Timefold is designed to automate real-world problems associated with planning and optimization by virtue of advanced heuristics and metaheuristics.



About Oodles ERP

Oodles ERP is a leading offshore software development company having years of industry experience in the ERP domain. Being an ERP-exclusive subsidiary of Oodles Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the company offers 360-degree ERP development services with a focus on solving complex business problems through innovative technology solutions. With a proven track record in custom ERP development, Oodles ERP has successfully completed 100+ software projects related to CRM, HRM, inventory/warehouse, eCommerce, supply chain, and logistics. The company is mainly focused on helping startups and small-to-medium enterprises to achieve digital transformation through cost-effective ERP software development services.



Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about the exciting developments that will result from this partnership.



Contact:

Oodles Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Unit No. 110, IRIS Tech Park

Sector 48, Sohna Road,

Gurgaon, India (122018)





Company :-Oodles ERP

User :- Oodles ERP Solutions

Email :

Phone :-+91 90271 42482

Mobile:- +91 90271 42482

Url :-