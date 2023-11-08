Thai Chef Nisa Yimthong Returns To The International Cuisine Restaurant, Tamra At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023 - In a captivating culinary journey that spans continents, Chef Nisa Yimthong returns to the international cuisine restaurant, Tamra, where culinary art intertwines with opulence. With an impressive professional history, Chef Nisa has left an indelible mark on esteemed establishments worldwide. Commencing her odyssey as a Junior Sous Chef at Bangkok's revered The Blue Elephant Thai Restaurant, she honed her craft, advancing to prestigious roles like Chef De Partie at The Dusit Thani Hotel and Junior Sous Chef at The Bolan Thai Restaurant in Bangkok.



Further, Chef Nisa was drawn to international opportunities, taking her to prestigious establishments like The Sukhothai Hotel in Bangkok and The Leela Palace Chennai. Her culinary arts flourished at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi during her first stint, where she demonstrated her exceptional skills in the realm of Thai cuisine at Tamra. Her expertise continued to evolve, culminating her role as the esteemed Chef De Cuisine Thai at Intercontinental Century City Chengdu in China. With each experience, she added layers to her culinary mastery, solidifying her reputation as a true maestro of gastronomy.



Chef Nisa's culinary journey is enriched by her educational foundation, as she holds a bachelor's degree in Hotel Management from Suan Dusit Rajabhat University in Thailand. Her expertise extends beyond traditional culinary offerings, encompassing the intricate art of fruit and vegetable carving, creative food presentation and innovative menu development. Notably, she upholds unwavering standards of cleanliness and hygiene, all of which underpin her steadfast commitment to culinary excellence.



Beyond her gastronomic pursuits, Chef Nisa's interests are as diverse as her talents. She is a connoisseur of music, an avid photographer, a sports enthusiast and a keen traveller, reflecting a well-rounded persona that enriches her culinary artistry.



Shangri-La Eros New Delhi warmly embraces Chef Nisa Yimthong's addition to their culinary team, with the utmost confidence that her exceptional culinary skills and extensive international exposure will significantly enhance and elevate the dining experiences of their esteemed guests.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La. Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle:



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group's portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family

experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.



