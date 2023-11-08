Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates The 2Nd Edition Of Mahatma Gandhi MSME Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Recognizing the pivotal role played by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian economy, the 2nd Mahatma Gandhi MSME Business Excellence Awards were recently inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah. As the Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, Dr. Marwah emphasized the significance of honoring and encouraging these enterprises for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the nation's growth.



The event, organized by Brandsman India, was held at the elegant Hotel Holiday Inn in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. Dr. Marwah, in his inaugural address, underscored the importance of acknowledging the accomplishments of MSMEs and highlighted the responsibility that comes with receiving such awards. He shared his insights on the positive impact these businesses have on the national economy and their potential to drive growth and employment.



India's MSME sector is one of the most significant components of the economy, with a staggering 7.9 million registered Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. These enterprises make a substantial contribution, amounting to 33 percent of the country's GDP. Furthermore, they play a pivotal role in generating approximately 120 million jobs across various industries and regions in India, thereby enriching the nation's wealth at the grassroots level.



The event was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals, including Dr. Anubha Walia from Prism Philosophy, Asiedu Nana Kojo, First Secretary at the Embassy of Ghana, and renowned social worker Padam Shri Jitender Singh Shunty. Their participation underscored the international and societal significance of these awards in promoting excellence within the MSME sector.



The 2nd Mahatma Gandhi MSME Business Excellence Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of MSMEs to the Indian economy and society. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's involvement and insights added an extra layer of prestige to the event, emphasizing the importance of supporting and honoring the backbone of India's economy Dr. Marwah was also presented with memento for his huge contribution to Media & Entertainment Sector.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143