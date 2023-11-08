"Expansion in the European Market" is the Title of flynas Participation in World Travel Market 2023 in London

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) London, November 7, 2023: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, has announced expanding its operation in the European market during its participation in the World Travel Market 2023, which is taking place in London from 6 to November 8, within the Saudi Tourism Authority stand. flynas confirmed launching 3 weekly flights between Jeddah and Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and connecting Jeddah with Marseille with 3 weekly flights throughout the year, in addition to its regular summer destinations from Riyadh to Vienna and Salzburg in Austria and Prague in the Czech Republic.



flynas' expansion in Europe comes within its growth and expansion strategy launched under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom" and in line with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting the Kingdom with 250 International destinations and to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.



On the sideline of its participation in the WTM, flynas signed several commercial agreements with associates in the travel and tourism sector to reinforce its growth in the European market.

The WTM is billed as the world's most influential travel and tourism event, with over 185 countries, travel buyers and suppliers, national tourism organizations, different corporate bodies and individuals, and the travelling public in attendance.



flynas will pursue its efforts to promote Saudi tourism and the rich cultural and traditional heritage of Saudi Arabia in parallel with the Kingdom's journey to establish itself as the world's most exciting tourism destination.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.





