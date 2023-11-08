Blinken, Kishida Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Further support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression was one of the main topics raised at the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Both leaders spoke on Tuesday, November 7, in Tokyo, where Blinken arrived to participate in the G7 ministers' meeting, Ukrinform reports, referring to a statement posted on the State Department's website.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to continuing to provide Ukraine the support it needs to defend its independence and protect its people," the statement read.

G7 support for Ukraine will not waver due to Middle East conflict – Japan's foreign minister

Both parties discussed Japan's leadership in the G7 format in the face of contemporary global challenges. In addition, they spoke about the strengthening of U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation, Japan's security, as well as humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.