               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement On Establishment Of Eurasian Reinsurance Company


11/8/2023 12:13:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law on the Ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company, the presidential press service said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The agreement was signed in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 20, 2022.

"The adoption of the agreement will allow financial organizations of the EAEU member states to actively support mutual international trade and investment activities and to carry out joint business projects in third countries," Kazakh Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said earlier.

The Eurasian Reinsurance Company will provide reinsurance protection for export and import organizations, thus reducing risks associated with their operations, according to Torebayev.

MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107390509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search