Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement On Establishment Of Eurasian Reinsurance Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law on the
Ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Eurasian
Reinsurance Company, the presidential press service said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
The agreement was signed in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 20,
2022.
"The adoption of the agreement will allow financial
organizations of the EAEU member states to actively support mutual
international trade and investment activities and to carry out
joint business projects in third countries," Kazakh Deputy Minister
of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said earlier.
The Eurasian Reinsurance Company will provide reinsurance
protection for export and import organizations, thus reducing risks
associated with their operations, according to Torebayev.
