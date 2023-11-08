To Challenge Russia, Turkey Courts Its Turkic Brethren

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While the world remains focused on de-escalating the Israel-Hamas war and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Turkey's attention is increasingly on gaining a foothold in former Soviet republics of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Shared culture provides the rationale for closer ties. Trade and security deals negotiated with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) offer the motivation.

At last week's OTS summit, in the Kazakh capital Astana, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it's the Turkic language family that bonds Turkey with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Echoing calls for a common Turkic alphabet, the Turkish leader said language enabled the countries' unity.

Although largely symbolic, the plea was a message to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to abandon Cyrillic, which forms the basis of the Russian script, in favor of the Latin alphabet, which was adopted by Turkey in 1928 .

Ankara's ally Azerbaijan made the transition in 2001, a move viewed clearly as a repudiation of former Soviet rule . Turkmenistan, an OTS observer, switched to Latin script even earlier, in the 1990s.

Of course for Turkey, the organization is more than a bloc for creating a common script. Rather, it's an emerging

instrument that could help

Turkey

crowd Russia out of the South Caucasus

and

Central Asia , strategically important regions where Turkic-speaking people make up most of the population.

