Putin Bringing Kim Dangerously Out Of The Cold

(MENAFN- Asia Times) From September 12-17, 2023, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made an official visit to the Russian Far East. Compared to his first trip, which took place from April 24-26, 2019, the voyage was both longer and more extensive. Kim's itinerary left little doubt that a major focus of his visit was to promote military and technological links with Russia.

Kim held a one-day summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vostochny. The Russian host gave his North Korean guest a tour of the spaceport, highlighting Russia's main rockets, Soyuz and Angara. Kim then proceeded to an aviation center in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where some of Russia's most advanced warplanes are manufactured.

The final leg of his tour across the Russian Far East was Vladivostok, where Kim spent two full days. He visited an airbase where he was shown an array of Russia's fighter jets and strategic bombers. The North Korean leader was also hosted aboard a guided-missile frigate.

Not much is known about the substance of the Putin–Kim talks at Vostochny. No joint statement was released and no agreements were signed. Putin and other Russian officials made clear that 'all issues', including the

possibility of bilateral military cooperation , were discussed. North Korea

presented the visit

as a milestone in“strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries.”

The Kim-Putin summit was followed up by dispatching Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang in October, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Lavrov held talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui and was given an audience with Kim Jong Un.