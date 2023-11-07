QNCC, Mangusteen Partner Up To Push Dynamic Events

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and Mangusteen, a leading international event management company headquartered in Qatar, have announced a collaboration to“craft moments that resonate, inspire and leave lasting moments in hosting events”.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Tuesday by QNCC general manager Robert Tripoli and Mangusteen chief executive Malik Shishtawi.

“The QNCC's strategic mission is to cultivate a diverse array of events that not only enrich Qatar's landscape but also bolster the realisation of the National 2030 vision,” said Tripoli.“Through collaborative efforts with partners such as Mangusteen, co-organised events with partners look to delve into specific sectors spanning Fintech, digital transformation, as well as cultural and entertainment spheres.”

“The partnership between Mangusteen and the QNCC is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of events,” said Shistawi.“We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences and fostering the growth of Qatar's event industry.”

“The very first manifestation of this MoU will be the 3rd edition of the Arab Fintech Forum, which we are bringing to the state-of-the-art QNCC venue,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will to co-organise a series of events that span both the entertainment and business sectors.

While Mangusteen will lead in event planning and management, the QNCC will provide the venue and essential support services.

This collaboration signifies an exciting synergy between Mangusteen's event management expertise and the world-class facilities at the QNCC.

It promises to bring a fresh wave of dynamic events to Qatar, providing a platform for both local and international talents to shine.

Both parties are optimistic about the possibilities that the partnership will unlock, and they remain committed to maintaining the highest standards and professionalism throughout the collaboration.

According to the officials, the strategic partnership is poised to redefine the event landscape in Qatar and the region.

