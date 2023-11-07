(MENAFN- 3BL) Make a change, be the change!

Interview with Karol Pacyna, Co-Packing Material Planner and Volunteer in the Engagement Team.

Could you please introduce yourself?

Hi everyone! I'm Karol and I have been working at Mondelēz since July 2022 as a co-packing material planner. Previously I was responsible for Austria and Switzerland, currently I oversee the WTR business. After working hours, I am trying not to lay on the couch – I like going to the gym or bouldering, walking around Warsaw a lot, cooking... Ok, to be honest I can lay on the couch with my lovely cat, Carbon (he's all black!) but also I love to engage myself into some kind of activism and helping people – I am a singer in LGBT choir and at Mondelēz I am a part of Engagement Team TREE.

Could you please tell us a little bit more about Engagement Team and how did you become a part of the team?

Once upon a time... I was asked by my previous manager and one of the team members“Hey, you're easygoing and have good vibes and energy. What do you think about joining Engagement Team? We are doing good things!”... And that was the history behind that as I love to make (and be!) the change, I wasn't thinking too much about it and I have joined. The main goal is to integrate coworkers and engage them in group activities, which are designed for our fun, but also for raising awareness and help someone, to support animals, elderly people etc.

What were the projects that you were running? Which one was your favorite?

I ran“Walk the dog” action – we organized a charity to collect items for the dogs and cats. After the event we visited an animal shelter and so far, it has been my favorite event. The happy faces of the people working over there and the happy tails of the dogs were priceless. I as well was a part of founding“Book swapping”. We have arranged space at the office where you can bring books you want to give away and also you can take something from here.

Right now I'm organize an upcoming meeting at the office with the oldest Drag Queen in Poland, Lulla la Polaca. My goal here is to raise awareness and give minority groups space to tell about their experiences. This will be an opportunity for colleagues at the office to meet and have more knowledge about the history of this community and it will be a great moment to show support for LGBTQ+ people. Diversity & inclusion is important in Mondelēz and I'm really happy I can organize something like that. And – trust me – Lulla is an amazing person!

Can you reveal what projects are you planning?

I think I can give you some information about that - my personal target in the Engagement Team is to organize events and activities in connection with equality, kindness and rainbows. Maybe some vogue dance workshops, which had a big part in LGBTQ+ community and now it's getting more popular? If we can do something to enjoy colleagues at the same time, we will totally use this opportunity!

As a team, we are constantly trying to do something good for the others, create safe space for discussion, to make people aware about their health and happiness.“Movember”, October as a Breasts Cancer Awareness Month? We are totally for taking an occasion to make something impactful and attractive for people while we are doing good and important things. We are always happy when we can organize something for our colleagues' families, e.g. Christmas event for children. In summary – if we can do something on purpose and integrate colleagues, we're always up to it!