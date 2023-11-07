Israel-Gaza War Day 33: Israel Strikes At Hamas Tunnels After Encircling Gaza. Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the 33rd day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli ground forces in the Gaza Strip launched an operation on Wednesday with the objective of locating and deactivating the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants beneath the enclave. Here are the top ten developments.1. According to Israel, its troops have made significant advances into the heart of the city, while Hamas claims that its fighters have inflicted substantial casualties on the invading forces, Reuters reported Read: What is a two-state solution to end the Israel-Hamas war?2. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Chief Israeli military spokesperson, stated that Israel's combat engineering corps are using explosive devices to demolish an extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas, which extends for hundreds of kilometres beneath Gaza.3. Although Israel's military campaign is primarily concentrated in the northern part of Gaza, the southern region has also been subjected to attacks. According to Palestinian health authorities, on Tuesday, at least 23 individuals lost their lives due to two Israeli airstrikes in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, Reuters reported Read: Israel-Hamas war makes way for 1 lakh Indians to replace Palestinian workers4. The United States has supported Israel's stance that a ceasefire could potentially benefit Hamas militarily.

5. The already dire living conditions in Gaza have worsened significantly after a month of constant bombardment. According to United Nations data, almost two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million are now internally displaced. Many of them have sought shelter in hospitals, and some have resorted to makeshift canvas shelters set up in hospital car parks Read: 'A war we must fight,' says Israeli military army as Israel-Hamas war reaches one-month mark6. The World Health Organization has estimated that 122,000 displaced individuals from Gaza are taking shelter in hospitals, churches, and other public buildings throughout the region, and an additional 827,000 are seeking refuge in schools.7. Regarding the Israeli military's accusation of Hamas using Al Shifa Hospital for tunnel entrances and operational centers, Hamas has denied these allegations, Reuters reported.8. International entities and Western nations have been making urgent efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals from the area Read: Israel-Hamas War updates: No ceasefire till all hostages freed, says Benjamin Netanyahu9. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday said that a humanitarian convoy was fired upon in Gaza City.10. President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, noted that he asked for a temporary halt in the fighting in Gaza during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. A White House spokesperson previously said,“The two leaders discussed the potential for tactical pauses in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases during their conversation on Monday.”(With inputs from Reuters)

