Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel Targets Hamas Tunnels In Latest Phase Of Gaza War

- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: On the 33rd day of the conflict, Israel initiated an operation targeting the Hamas tunnels within Gaza City reported by Reuters, the Israeli military has stated that many of Hamas' tunnels, command centers, and rocket launchers are situated in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and humanitarian institutions in northern Gaza. This includes the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which is the largest hospital in the region is estimated to have a fighting force of approximately 20,000 to 30,000 members, as reported by Israeli security sources. Rear Admiral Hagari mentioned that Israel's objective is to target Hamas field commanders in order to weaken Hamas' ability to launch counterattacks, US Vice President Kamala Harris held a conversation on Tuesday (local time) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during which they discussed the recent developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank casualties in Gaza topping 10,000, according to Palestinian health officials, Israel has come under mounting diplomatic pressure for a humanitarian ceasefire all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here
