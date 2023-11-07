               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Assam: Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah Arrested For Derogatory Remarks Against Priests


11/7/2023 11:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Assam Police has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the priests, namgharias, and saints, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.A case has been registered at Dispur police station under sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC), confirms DGP GP Singh.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

