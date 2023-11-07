Ayodhya Deepotsav On Diwali 2023: Stage Set For Cultural Extravaganza (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Preparations for the grand festival of Diwali are in full swing in the city of Ayodhya, located on the banks of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya is globally renowned as the birthplace of Lord Ram, and in a momentous event scheduled for 2024, Lord Ram is set to return to Ayodhya in full grandeur. Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration of the divine statue of Lord Ram in the magnificent Ram Mandir on January 22.

The celebrations leading up to this monumental event are already underway, with Ayodhya poised to once again capture the world's attention with the grand festival of lights, Diwali. However, this year's Diwali promises to be even more extraordinary, as Ayodhya aims to establish a new world record.



Alongside the record-setting endeavour, a diverse range of cultural programs will be featured during Deepotsav, making it a truly grand and unforgettable spectacle.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav, an annual event that has been growing in scale and grandeur since its inception in 2017, is set to reach new heights in 2023. Ayodhya has set its sights on creating history by lighting an astonishing 2.1 million diyas (oil lamps) at 51 ghats (steps leading to the river) across the city. To put this achievement into context, let's take a look at the remarkable progress of Deepotsav over the years:

* 1.71 lakh diyas were lit in 2017

* 3.01 lakh diyas were lit in 2018

* 4.04 lakh diyas were lit in 2019

* 6.06 lakh diyas were lit in 2020

* 9.41 lakh diyas were lit in 2021

* 15.76 lakh diyas were lit in 2022 (Guinness World Record)

Reliving the life and times of Lord Ram

This grand Deepotsav will be complemented by an extensive array of cultural programs that will further elevate the festivities. One of the highlights will be a three-day spectacular Ram Leela performance in Ayodhya, featuring not only Indian artists but also international performers.



Lavkush Dwivedi, the Director of the Ayodhya Research Institute, told media persons that this event will encompass a grand procession, a Ram Leela tableau, and performances at the local, regional, national, and international levels. In addition, a programme for a Ramayana fair will be organized, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Ramayana epic.

Furthermore, the institute has planned a global Ramayana exhibition, and there will also be a competition called "Ram Sita Swaroop," along with an art competition for schoolchildren based on various episodes of the Ramayana. To add to the grandeur, a mural depicting Lord Ram of Ayodhya will be created on a 125-foot canvas, ensuring that the upcoming Diwali celebration in Ayodhya will be an event of historic significance and cultural richness.