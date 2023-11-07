INNISFREE Presented Its Latest Innovations And Cult Favorites At Nykaaland In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2023: INNISFREE was launched in India in the year 2013 and was a brand that was created to provide healthy skin from nature based ingredients, from the clean and fresh air, warm yet gentle sunlight, the fertile and healthy soil, and the pure water of Jeju island.



Nykaa, an omnichannel consumer-tech company, and India's most preferred beauty and lifestyle retailer, in collaboration with BookMyShow, the nation's leading entertainment destination, presented Nykaaland – India's inaugural and extraordinary beauty and lifestyle festival.



INNISFREE presented its latest innovations and cult favorites in an all new packaging; Green Tea Hyaluronic Green Tea Seed Serum, Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum, No Sebum Mineral Powder and much more at the one-of-a-kind carnival! The beauty fest at Nykaaland featured an INNISFREE booth, that extended exclusive experiences and activities such as claw machine and Plinko game; to win exciting beauty prizes, product try-ons; to try latest beauty products, expert consultations; to get personalized recommendations from experienced beauty professionals and photo booth to capture memories. Nykaaland was not just about beauty; it also offered an array of entertainment experiences.



The meticulously planned two-day festival endeavored to push the boundaries of imagination and offered an unconventional experience of these domains, at a grandeur and scale that had never been witnessed in the country before.



Envisioned as an unparalleled experience, Nykaaland guaranteed an unforgettable weekend, featuring captivating encounters with renowned brands and influential figures from the realms of beauty and fashion. The first edition of the festival, which was co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, was hosted in Mumbai, on 4th-5th November 2023 at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.



INNISFREE promotes healthy skin to its customers by developing cosmetics made using high-efficacy natural ingredients sourced from the pristine Jeju Island. It also has been dedicated to making a meaningful change for customers and society by engaging in eco-friendly activities that practice sustainable values with the aim of protecting the beauty of nature and giving back to it. The brand also shares its environmental-friendly values and philosophy, and initiates a wide variety of activities to make the practice much easier.





About AMOREPACIFIC Corporation & INNISFREE India



Founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, AmorePacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led AmorePacific's renowned research and development center to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity's beauty and health. AmorePacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. The AmorePacific group, is one of the world's leading cosmetic giants, thathouses INNISFREE, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Etude .The demand for K-Beauty has fueled up in the past few years, and AmorePacific has played a vital role in accomplishing this. Stepping into the industry with INNISFREE, and unveiling some amazing products, it has expanded with Laneige, Sulwhasoo, and Etude, acting as 4 pillars to achieve glowing and healthy skin.



INNISFREE launched in India in October 2013. INNISFREE is one of the most popular K-Beauty brands among Indian consumers. The ingredient standards of INNISFREE have been praised for their ability to cater to various skin concerns. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new image, identity and updated formulations. Now INNISFREE has several successful stores and retailing through innsifree, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, Macaron, Amazon, Boddess, Purplle, Ajio and Ajio Luxe. Additionally, INNISFREE has also partnered with Lifestyle and Nykaa Luxe stores in several cities.

