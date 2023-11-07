Philippine Former President Arroyo Removed As Deputy House Speaker

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
MANILA, Nov 8 (NNN-PNA) – The Philippines' House of Representatives, yesterday removed congresswoman and former president, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as a deputy speaker.
Arroyo, who represents a district in Pampanga province, will be an ordinary member of the House, after she was stripped of the deputy speakership. She was replaced by a representative from Isabela province.
Representative Isidro Ungab from Davao City was also unseated as a deputy House speaker. A representative from Lanao del Sur province replaced him.– NNN-PNA
