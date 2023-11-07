(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Ahla Al-Jinan Company has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Construction of the Woman Shelter in Diwaniyah Governorate".
The contract is valued at $172,225.
The potential end date is given as Monday, February 19, 2024.
(Source: UN)
