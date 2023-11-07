Flood Compensation Allocated To Iraqi Provinces

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Finance has initiated the payment of compensation totalling over 175 billion dinars to the Ministry of Agriculture for damages caused by floods and rains in the following provinces:
Basra: 32.69 billion dinars Maysan: 7.91 billion dinars Wasit: 12.41 dinars Muthanna: 122.87 dinars
The disbursement is based on Cabinet Decision No. 294 of 2022 and will be completed upon receipt of compensation reports from other provinces, as per detailed tables provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.
These tables include the full names of affected individuals, the type of damage, and the corresponding compensation amounts, all of which have been approved by the ministerial committee overseeing the compensations.
(Source: Ministry of Finance)
