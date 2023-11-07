Ever Bright Developers And Real Estate Company Drives Real Estate In Nigeria

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Written by: PRINCESS EIGBOKHAN ORIH

The C.E.O of EVER BRIGHT DEVELOPERS AND REAL ESTATE COMPANY, Mr. BRIGHT ADELEGAN, in an exclusive interview said, "this project ( FIFE GARDENS) was initiated to optimize development and to improve on the rapid urbanization experienced across the nation most especially in ondo state.

According to the C.E.O., EVER BRIGHT DEVELOPERS AND REAL ESTATE COMPANY is positioned to scale up actions in the construction of homes for Nigerians through the construction and development of EVER BRIGHT HOMES ( FIFE GARDENS).

Mr BRIGHT ADELEGAN also said,“ EVER BRIGHT DEVELOPERS AND REAL ESTATE COMPANY has a genuine burden of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria Through the construction of EVER BRIGHTHOMES (FIFE GARDENS).

He said "FIFE GARDENS is targeted at specific market segments and we are positioned towards providing the best value for your money.

At EVER BRIGHT DEVELOPERS AND REAL ESTATE COMPANY, we are strong believers that a home should reflect the persona of the owner and it is the place where your memories are built every day. It is important that as a real estate development company, we think long-term and change the global rule when it comes to addressing the specific needs of property buyers and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“We chose Akure Ondo State to build FIFE GARDENS because, in the entire country, ONDO STATE has lots of opportunities for property development.

The EVER BRIGHT HOMES FIFE GARDENS has close proximity to the airport. FIFE GARDENS is approximately 1 minute drive from the akure airport. The community is accommodating, the lands are suitable for the project and there has been a high rise in demand for good houses in AKURE ONDO STATE.

EVER BRIGHT HOMES (FIFE GARDENS) is another one of our many projects within akure ondo state.

"FIFE GARDENS" is a unique and one of it kind private estate in Ondo state. It is made up 15 "stand alone" buildings comprising 14 "3bedrooms bungalows with bq" and "2 bedroom bungalow with bq" built on a standard and strong foundation, which is constructed with quality, approved materials produced on-site and with experience and professional craftsmanship.

FIFE GARDENS is designed with a standard shopping mall that has an eatery, pharmacy and a supermarket. An adult area with basketball and lawn tennis court and children play ground.

With“FIFE GARDENS", we are taking one step further in the right direction by introducing standard private community in Akure Ondo state and it will be completed within the shortest duration of time.

“EVER BRIGHT HOMES (FIFE GARDENS) is the ultimate definition of affordable luxury that redefines what it means to live in Nigeria.”

Sharing more insight on the company's new development, Mr Orih Michael, the company's project supervisor stated that FIFE GARDENS which comprises 3 bedroom Bungalows with BQ and 2 Bedroom Bungalow with BQ is built with ultra-modern facilities.

He said,“FIFE GARDENS is strategically located in a serene and eco-friendly neighbourhood.

While creating this project, we at EVER BRIGHT DEVELOPERS AND REAL ESTATE took into consideration the need for comfort, security, and serenity to cater for people who appreciate quality.

FIFE GARDENS is made up of amazing architectural designs, quality structural constructions, and fantastic interior finishings excellently tailored to the satisfaction of all our clients.

This new project is currently on sale and with our flexible payment plans you have the opportunity to be a home owner at FIFE GARDENS.