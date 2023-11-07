Four Paramilitary Troopers Wounded In Gunfight With Rebels In India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (NNN-PTI) – At least four paramilitary troopers were wounded yesterday, in a gunfight with rebel group, Naxals, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.
The gunfight broke out in the forest area, falling under Chintagufa police station, in Sukma district, about 475 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.
According to the police, the gunfight was triggered when the paramilitary troopers were out in the area to ensure security during local elections.
Reports said, a helicopter was sent to the area to evacuate the injured.– NNN-PTI
