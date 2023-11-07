               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Paramilitary Troopers Wounded In Gunfight With Rebels In India


11/7/2023 8:07:41 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (NNN-PTI) – At least four paramilitary troopers were wounded yesterday, in a gunfight with rebel group, Naxals, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight broke out in the forest area, falling under Chintagufa police station, in Sukma district, about 475 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the gunfight was triggered when the paramilitary troopers were out in the area to ensure security during local elections.

Reports said, a helicopter was sent to the area to evacuate the injured.– NNN-PTI

MENAFN07112023000200011047ID1107390104

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search