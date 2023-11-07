89 UN Employees Killed In Gaza In Latest Conflict: UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Nov 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – Since the latest round of Hamas-Israel conflict broke out a month ago, 89 United Nations (UN) aid workers have been killed, which is the highest number of UN employees killed in a conflict, in the history of the United Nations, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, yesterday.

In its latest situation report, UNRWA also said that, almost 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, nearly 725,000 are sheltering in 149 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of Gaza, including in the north.

In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA school in the north of Gaza was directly hit by strikes, resulting in one person killed and nine injured, among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sheltering in the school, it added.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, overcrowding in UN facilities in Gaza now remains a major concern. In the Khan Younis Training Centre, where 22,000 displaced people sought shelter, the space per person is less than two square metres, and there is only one toilet for every 600 people.– NNN-XINHUA